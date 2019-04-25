BUFFALO, N.Y. — Storm Team Two's Patrick Hammer shared the depressing update on Channel 2 News Midday, there is snow in the weekend forecast.

Future look indicates there could be snow in parts of Western New York on both Saturday and Sunday. Watch the video on this page to see Patrick run through future look and detail the chances of snow.

Over the last 40 years, there have only been three occasions when at least a half inch of snow was recorded in Buffalo after April 20th. The most recent was in 2012.

