CORTLAND, N.Y. — The owners of a 5-acre farmhouse in Cortland, N.Y. are looking to pack their house and sell it to whoever has the best reason why they would want to own the property.

Tim and Maggie Lott spent the past 18 years raising their family inside the farmhouse, but they say it is now time to, "create a new dream somewhere else."

So, they are conducting an essay-based contest where the grand prize is their 3,100 square-foot 1870's Victorian farmhouse and $10,000.

The rules are as followed:

Entry fee is $150. The essay must address: What owning a property like that would mean to you? And, what dreams would it answer? The essay must be 5 paragraphs and approximately 500-1,000 words. Must also be 18 years of age or older and must be a citizen of the United States.

The contest runs from February 1 to July 1. Tim and Maggie will pick the winners on July 31.

Even if you don't win the house, there are cash prizes for the second and third runner-up.

More information on the house and contest, including essay form, can be found here.