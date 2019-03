BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary wrestler and Western New York Native, Dick "The Destroyer" Beyer, has passed away Thursday at the age of 88.

"The Destroyer" is known for his professional wrestling career in Japan.

Beyer owned a golf course in Akron called the Destroyer Park Golf.

WWE shared their condolences on social media.

2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill referred to Beyer as the "Hulk Hogan in Japan."