BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheers, Western New York!

The Shelton Brothers are bringing one of the world's most iconic beer festivals to Buffalo in October.

"The Festival" will take place on October 4 and October 5 at a location yet to be announced.

It will feature a one-of-a-kind gathering of the world’s greatest and smallest artisanal beer, cider, and mead makers.

The festival location changes every year. It has been held in places like Los Angeles, Portland, Atlanta, and Denver in the past.

We will update this story when venue location, ticket information and a list of participating breweries is announced.

