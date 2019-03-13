ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker fell and died at Walt Disney World's Epcot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a reported industrial accident around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found a man had fallen to his death, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

There are no signs of foul play, deputies say, and an investigation is ongoing.

