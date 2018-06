AMHERST, NY — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a van on Smith Road in Amherst around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to Amherst Police, the driver is a 29 year old man from Niagara Falls. He was driving a Ford van.

Police are investigating the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police have not yet released any names and won't until the victim's next of kin is notified.

