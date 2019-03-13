WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — "I was out of bed that evening walking a little bit the next day, and out of the hospital Saturday, back home in Buffalo Sunday," said organ donor Jean Grosso.

Just two weeks after giving the gift of life, Grosso is up and moving.

"I'm walking, back walking two miles a day at the mall, which I'm excited about," she said.

She donated her kidney to a stranger last week at the Cleveland Clinic. Her organ was flown to Wisconsin to save someone who desperately needed it.

"I think I'm probably more excited then they are, just thinking that I was able to do that for somebody and so painlessly on my part," Grosso said.

Added Jean's husband, Len Grosso: "It was a sweet feeling, that you were actually saving somebody's life -- and that's a great feeling."

Jean is back home in Williamsville and says it was a wonderful experience.

"I heard from my coordinator today that the person is doing very well and planning their next vacation," she said.

Her selfless act has inspired many, but mostly her husband, who has decided to donate his kidney to a stranger as well.

"I've started the process myself. Jean inspired me to get a little healthier. I have a few more hurdles than Jean did, but I'm on my way," Len said.

"I hope that I have touched somebody to at least think about doing the same thing," Grosso added.