CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a woman's death.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a car into a pond on Hoag Town Road in the Town of Harmony Friday night.

The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team found the car submerged in the pond, with the 56-year-old woman inside.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating how she went off the road and into the pond.

Her name has not been released.