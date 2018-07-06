HOLLAND, NY - A Holland woman is facing numerous charges, including DWI and drug charges, after other drivers on the road called the police on her Wednesday.

According to the Erie County Sheriff, a Deputy pulled over Wendy Owen, 51, on Route 16 in Holland just before 6:30 p.m., following complaints of an erratic driver.

The Sheriff's Office says Owen's vehicle did not have working tail lights or a current inspection. The Deputy also believed Owen was impaired, and requested back up for a drug recognition evaluation.

Subsequently, Owen was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of a DWI – drugs, and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. Deputies also found loose pills in her possession, so two drug possession counts were added.

Additionally, she was charged with failure to keep right, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection, operating a motor vehicle without stop lights, and moving from a lane unsafely.

The Sheriff's Office says Owen was since been released to a third party and will appear in court at a later date.

