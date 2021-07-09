Woman charged after allgedly deliberately hitting people with her car with a infant in the back seat

The female drive is Brittany E. Mettler, 30, of Niagara Falls, NY. Mettler was also driving the car with an infant who was not secured in the car seat.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman is facing multiple charges Friday morning after reportedly hitting a person with a vehicle and attempting to hit more.

Niagara County Sheriff's received a call around midnight on Thursday, for a disturbance on Brookhaven Dr. in the town of Wheatfield, NY.

The report states, that a women deliberately hit a person with her car and attempted to hit more. Deputies responded and spotted the vehicle driving through yards on Brookhaven Dr., where the suspect was eventually stopped.

The driver is Brittany E. Mettler, 30, of Niagara Falls. Mettler was also driving the car with an infant who was not secured in the car seat.

The victim who was hit was transferred to ECMC for non-life injuries and the infant was turned over to a relative.

Deputies say Mettler failed a field sobriety test. She is now being charged with Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other traffic offenses.