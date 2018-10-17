Vietnam Veteran Bob Segool was awarded the Bronze Star Medal on Tuesday evening.

When Segool's patrol was ambushed in Vietnam back in 1969, he ran into the path of gunfire to help save a wounded comrade. What he didn't realize was that he himself was shot.

Segool said he was grateful to the receive the honor at the Polish Villa for his sacrifice.

"I've had medals throughout my life. I was a jock in high school, I won a lot of medals in wrestling and track and cross country and football, but this one here was fighting for my country and fighting for the men I was with," he said.

Segool is also credited with saving the life of his fellow Marines by helping to stop a second enemy attack on his base.

He currently serves as the chaplain for the Buffalo chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

© 2018 WGRZ