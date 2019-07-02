NEW YORK — Sheriffs and police chiefs throughout the state want the public to know, authorities do not want to see recreational marijuana legalized. But, they're getting ready to deal with it.

Departments across the state held press conferences Thursday to say they are opposed to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, strictly out of a public safety point of view.

The sheriffs say legalizing recreational marijuana is only going to make the challenges they currently have, more challenging.

"We have 5 DRE's, Drug Recognition Experts, and those deputies, are only used so much," said Sheriff Kevin Henderson, Ontario County Sheriff.

"We are going to have to have another funding source to put additional deputies into this school which is an 80-hour minimum qualification then we send these deputies to Florida for their certification."

Sheriffs also say that one of the many other challenges they may face is detecting if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana.

There is the technology to determine if someone is driving under the influence of alcohol, but that is not the case for pot. Sheriff's say they don't know what technology is available to detect marijuana impairment nor do they know what THC levels are acceptable to drive.