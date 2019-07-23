BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officer Jason Trzewieczynski is no stranger to the spotlight. The Fremont Police officer was a mixed martial arts fighter for 10 years prior to joining the force in California. He got his MMA start in Western New York.

Trzewieczynski followed in the footsteps of his father and mother who both worked in law enforcement in Erie County. And his family is clearly proud of him considering all the praise he's getting for his actions Saturday night.

He's now internet famous thanks to cell phone video shot on the scene of car crash showing Trzewieczynski saving a man from a burning car. And folks here in Western New York have been sharing this story.

But officer Trzewieczynski is extremely humble about the rescue saying any of his colleagues would have done the same thing. He said the most rewarding part of the entire experience was talking to the man he pulled out of that car later at the hospital

"He's not a big fan of law enforcement," Trzewieczynski said. "He doesn't like cops, but he thanked me for what I did and said he respects us for doing that."

Trzewieczynski's dad Leon is extremely proud, "I don't have words to describe...and I've been fielding phone calls from some of my colleagues in law enforcement back in New York. They've been expressing their congratulations and everything and sharing their thoughts about it...and it's overwhelming."

Trzewieczynski has been with the Fremont Police Department for two years now.

His father is a former Lancaster police officer. His mom used to work at the Erie County Sheriff's Office.