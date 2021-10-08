WNY native Kathy Hochul to become New York's first woman governor

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 14 days, Kathy Hochul will lead New York as the state's first woman governor.

The announcement came as welcome news to several Western New York women serving in state government.

"I've worked with Kathy Hochul for several years now. She's tremendous. She is eminently qualified for this position," said Assemblymember Monica Wallace.

"I think that we are going to be in very good hands with Kathy Hochul at the tiller," added Assemblymember Karen McMahon.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she is an "enthusiastic supporter" of Hochul.

When Peoples-Stokes was asked if Hochul was ready to lead while not being part of Cuomo's inner circle, she said "If you're talking about the inner circle of the people across the state of New York, there's probably not a county that she hasn't been in. If you're talking about the inner circle of agency heads, who are either public servants and or appointed officials, she's had to contact them. So if that's the inner circle you're talking about, she's definitely ready to go."

It's a historic moment for the state regardless of political affiliation.

"New York, you may know, was the birthplace of the women's suffrage movement and yet it's taken us this long to have a female executive. I know that women have made great strides in gaining elective office but often times it's those positions at the executive level that are really the hardest for women to achieve so it's really important to all of us women in government that we have a woman at the top of the state," McMahon explained.

She added Hochul stepping in as governor is significant not only for those who are elected to serve but also for those watching from the sidelines.

"Young girls and young women can look up to her but hopefully it will just become a normal thing, that it won't be such an important and drastic change but ten years from now, people will think, 'oh a woman governor, what could be more natural?' and that's my hope," said McMahon.

However, several reports indicate alleged instances of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were enabled by the culture in Albany. So, how can that be changed moving forward?

"First and foremost I think there does have to be a cultural change," said Wallace.

Wallace added she believes the governor's sexual harassment scandal is evidence in itself that Albany needs to continue to have women in positions of leadership.

"We need agencies and we need organizations that will hold public officials accountable," said Wallace.

McMahon also thinks the action is necessary.

She explained, "It really does no good if you have an anti-sexual harassment policy if people don't know what's in it or don't know how to report it or fear retaliation as a result of reporting it so I think education on all of those things is very important."

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement Tuesday:

"I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.