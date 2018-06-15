TONAWANDA, NY - "It's kind of an icon in Jacksonville" says Frank Bodami, President at Tonawanda's

Total Wrecking and Environmental. The company is gearing up for what will be a big event in Jacksonville Saturday morning, the implosion of the twin cooling towers of the former St. John's River Power Park.

This implosion is a bit different. At 462 feet tall, the cooling towers will be tallest ever imploded

They will also be brought down simultaneously, a first for this kind of implosion. Bodami says he has been told this is the largest demolition project in the country right now. He also says it will be quite a site, "we've got charges in so it will pretty much cut it like a tree on both sides."



Total Wrecking competed with demolition companies around the world for the 14 million dollar project... and the Tonawanda company came out on top. They'll also be taking down the power block and a 600 foot smoke stack by this time next year. It all begins Saturday at 8:00 a.m. when they push the button on 3800 charges, setting off 15-hundred pounds of dynamite, bringing down 100,000 tons of concrete in just 12 seconds.

Total Wrecking is using the event to give back to the Jacksonville community. They are auctioning off the opportunity to push the detonator button, setting off that implosion. They hope to raise thousands of dollars for an organization called "Dreams Come True" which is similar to Make-a-Wish.





