BUFFALO, N.Y. — General Motors has a lot going on, from cost-cutting initiatives to United Auto Workers labor talks to changing consumer auto preferences.

But despite the corporate uncertainty, the GM Tonawanda Engine plant continues to prove its ability to win business within the company's factory ecosystem, giving it a stable headcount of approximately 1,500 employees and three shifts that run six days a week. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.