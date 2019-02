EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — All lanes are now open in the 40 vehicle crash on I-94 EB/WB near Eau Claire, which Wisconsin State Patrol responded to on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:17 p.m. in Eau Claire County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash at mile marker 85.

40 vehicles are involved including 7 semis and 33 automobiles.

There are seven reported injuries including one life-threatening injury.