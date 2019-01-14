BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter so far has been somewhat underwhelming in terms of cold and snow.

However, this relatively quiet period Is about to come to an end.

In the last 40 days, only around 10 inches of snow has fallen in Buffalo and only one time did the single-daily total go over 2".

Well, it appears the second half of winter could potentially be a lot colder and snowier than the first half.

Large changes in the jetstream pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere are forecast to occur later this week. This new weather pattern, which will be very cold, could last for a long while.

Our focus is on this weekend as there is a potential for a larger snow system to affect Western New York. Before then, there’s a few chances of lighter snows this week, but cold arctic air is set to plunge upon all of the east coast and Great Lakes this weekend with the leading edge of that cold air coming in the form of a storm that could produce significant snows.

Right now, we can already see a part of the storm heading our way as its way out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Clearly, it has a long way to go to get here and a lot has to happen to bring significant snow, but the potential certainly is there.

It appears that snow should develop some time on Saturday and last into Sunday followed by a delivery of the coldest air of the season. It is a bit too early to forecast amounts as track differences could change totals quite a bit and it’s usually 2 to 3 days before a storms arrival that we can really pin down snowfall amounts. So at this point it’s safe to say there is the potential for significant snow but it is certainly not a lock just yet. This is definitely a storm worth watching and paying attention to.

One thing that is far more certain is the cold air set to arrive later in the weekend and into next week. There are signs that that cold air will not be going anywhere and will offer frequent snowfall opportunities around here as well. Winter is definitely making a comeback.