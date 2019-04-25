BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is still snow in the rest of the weekend forecast, for this last weekend of April.

Winter Weather Advisory for McKean and Potter counties in N. PA from 3am to 11am Sunday morning. Heavy snow at times could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow especially for the higher elevations.

Western New York could see snow as well but lower amounts. An inch for lower elevations and possibly 1 to 3 inches for the higher elevations later Saturday night into Sunday morning. A quick-moving system will bring a stripe of precipitation to Western New York and northern Pennsylvania and temperatures will be low enough for snow to keep falling inland through midday. There may be some isolated totals reaching 2 to 4 inches in the Southern Tier and Boston Hills. 1 to 2 inches possible in the Southtowns and there may even be a coating around Buffalo.

The good news is the system will move through quickly and be out of here by Sunday afternoon with partly sunny skies the rest of the day and temperatures at least warming into the 40s and melting the snow.

In a futile attempt to make you feel better about the possibility of late-season snow, here are the latest observed snowfalls over the past 5 years:

wgrz

Over the last 40 years, there have only been three occasions when at least a half inch of snow was recorded in Buffalo after April 20th. The most recent was in 2012.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch for Erie and Niagara Counties until 6pm this evening because of rising water levels along the Niagara River.

The Niagara River Control Center indicated the potential threat of flash flooding along the river because of ice moving down the river from Lake Erie.

For more information about the forecast and to view our interactive Doppler radar, please visit the Storm Team 2 weather page.