BUFFALO, N.Y. — A potentially major winter storm is expected in the Northeast this weekend. Despite some minor changes in the storm's possible track, Western New York is likely to deal with heavy, blowing snow late Saturday through Sunday.

Winter Storm Watches will go into effect Saturday afternoon for all eight counties in Western New York. The watch will last through Monday afternoon. The main concerns will be a large swath of heavy, windblown snow along with wind chill values below zero.

The setup



As of Wednesday evening, the beginnings of this storm were starting to move onshore of the Pacific Coast with widespread heavy rain and mountain snow. The storm is expected to bring snow to the Rockies and Central Plains Friday through Saturday morning. At that point, the storm will begin to strengthen rapidly. As the system passes north of the Gulf of Mexico, it will pick up even more moisture, increasing the potential for heavy precipitation in the East.

Snow is expected to begin in Western New York around midday Saturday. By Saturday evening the winds will increase and the snow will become heavy. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be the height of the storm for our region. During that time, travel will be slow in a best-case scenario.

If the heaviest band of snow with this storm passes through Western New York, travel could be nearly impossible until later Sunday.

The key word is "if". Right now there are two major scenarios for snow accumulation.

Scenario One

The storm takes a more westerly track. That would keep the most powerful part of the storm just south of Buffalo. If that were to happen, heavy snow would be very likely and the southeast portion of Western New York could measure 1 to 2 feet of snow. The Buffalo Metro area could measure 8 to 14 inches of snow.

Scenario two

The storm shifts a bit farther southeast. That would keep the heaviest snow and strongest winds in central and northern Pennsylvania and eastern New York. Totals for Western New York in this case would range from 5 to 10 inches in the Niagara Frontier with 12 to 18 inches in the Southern Tier and Genesee Valley.

Impacts beyond snow

Whether snow totals reach the foot mark or not, wind will be a concern Saturday night through Sunday. The snow is expected to be powdery making it very easy to blow and drift around. This will cause very low visibility even during lesser snowfall rates.

Saturday night into Sunday will also bring a dramatic drop in temperatures. Highs may struggle into the teens for a couple of days and wind chills could easily be below zero during that time.

This may be the first of several weather systems that will affect Western New York through next week. In the long-range, weather charts are suggesting a prolonged period of very cold weather settling in and lasting into early February, at least.