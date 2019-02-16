BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are hosting the 5th Annual Winter Blast Saturday to promote healthy living.

Free winter activities will be on site including face painting and balloon art. There will also be animals from the Buffalo Zoo and a visit from former Buffalo Sabres player Morris Titanic.

Due to the rain and mild temperatures on Friday, ice skating on the basin will not be permitted during this year's Winter Blast. However, there will be skating later this week.

The event is taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Basin and Casino at West Parade Circle in Buffalo.

Winter blast is taking place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.