BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first Wind Advisory of the season has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties. The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. this Friday evening until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

All of Western New York will experience gusty winds this afternoon and evening between 25 and 30 mph but areas in the advisory can see wind gusts approaching 50 mph overnight tonight. This will especially effect the Thruway from Hamburg south to Ripley.

It will still be breezy tomorrow but the gusts will not be as high.