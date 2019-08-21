BUFFALO, N.Y. — State parks will get another major boost from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, this one supporting improvements to both the Niagara Shoreline Trail and the Genesee Valley Greenway, two key connectors to the Empire State Trail.

The foundation commitment of $6.4 million supports the work of the Natural Heritage Trust, a public benefit corporation assisting parks across New York; and the State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation, which oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses and boat launches across New York. The total cost for the Niagara Shoreline Trail and the Genesee Valley Greenway is $19 million, with the state funding the balance. For more on this story, visit the Buffalo Business First website.