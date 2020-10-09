Williamsville students to transition to fully-remote learning for grades 5-12

The move follows a tumultuous start to the school year which followed the Superintendent being placed on Administrative leave

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District announced Thursday night that it will be moving students in grades 5-12 to a 100% remote learning, which will begin on Tuesday, September 15th.

#Williamsville: New model has been proposed for 5-12 remote learners who haven’t started school yet... McKenna says “new model is a temporary fully remote learning model that will start on Tuesday Sept. 15th.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wsVh0zayTJ — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) September 10, 2020

The announcement comes on the heels of a very rocky start of the school year for the district.

The start of the school year was delayed for remote learners in grades 5 through 12 following an announcement 5 days before the school year started from Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff.

3 days later, the School Board voted to place Martzloff on administrative leave and launch an investigation into his conduct during the school reopening process.