Williamsville students to transition to fully-remote learning for grades 5-12

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District announced Thursday night that it will be moving students in grades 5-12 to a 100% remote learning, which will begin on Tuesday, September 15th.
The announcement comes on the heels of a very rocky start of the school year for the district.
The start of the school year was delayed for remote learners in grades 5 through 12 following an announcement 5 days before the school year started from Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff.
3 days later, the School Board voted to place Martzloff on administrative leave and launch an investigation into his conduct during the school reopening process.
The hybrid model of learning will continue for students in grades K-4.