WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Williamsville is planning a summer kick-off event to help businesses who were affected by construction on Main Street.

The event is currently being described as an all-day block party and will include live music, food trucks and stands, and activities for children.

The event is part of an initiative to bring back customers who were deterred by the lack of parking and street construction.

"We went through a major reconstruction project and it was harmful to a lot of our village businesses and village life in general. And we're just kind of looking to welcome everybody back and get back to normalcy and have everyone come and explore what we have in the village," Deborah Rogers told 2 On Your Side.

Rogers is a member of the Village Board of Trustees and says that the event is going to be the first of many events held in the village.

Final details have not been planned, but a date has been set for June 1.