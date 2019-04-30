CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect in the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte Tuesday afternoon is facing multiple charges.

NBC Charlotte learned that the suspect, 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, was a former student at UNC Charlotte. Officials said Terrell was a history major but dropped out this semester.

Early Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges Terrell is facing. He is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Trystan Andrew Terrell

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

NBC Charlotte was on the scene when Terrell was escorted to CMPD headquarters. The suspect appeared to smile out our camera and then shouted something we were not able to decipher.

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

RELATED: Live updates: 2 killed, 4 hurt in UNC Charlotte shooting

RELATED: 2 dead, at least 4 injured on UNC Charlotte campus

Medic said the two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people are being treated for life-threatening injuries and two were treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. None of the victims have been identified.

Sources told NBC Charlotte that students were giving a presentation when the shooting occurred in a classroom. The two dead are reportedly two white males, but their ages and names have not yet been released.

CMPD said the scene is secure and one person is in custody. Police say there is no reason to believe anyone else is involved.