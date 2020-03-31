BUFFALO, N.Y. — A source familiar with the New York State response to COVID-19 tells Two On Your Side that a piece of equipment intended for Roswell Park in Buffalo instead wound up at the State Wadsworth Laboratory.

This development comes three weeks after Roswell was selected as one of six locations to help bolster testing. At that point, Roswell Park President, Dr. Candace Johnson put in an order for a pair of machines to do COVID-19 testing.

“When all this happened… we put orders into Thermal-Fischer… for machines… and we’ve been trying to trace them the whole way through," said Dr. Johnson. 'We finally got one of them on Friday.”

Dr. Johnson indicated she had no knowledge of the second testing machine being diverted to Wadsworth.

A source tells Two On Your Side that because of the outbreak in the New York City area, the machine was needed to help process samples for the eastern half of the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said hospital resources will need to be moved around the state in order to meet the greatest need. Two On Your Side reach out to Cuomo's office, but we have not heard back.