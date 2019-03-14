BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the results of a survey show the majority of people want to see an investment made in the Buffalo Convention Center.

The 90-day public comment period concluded at the end of last year.

Poloncarz told the media Wednesday that 86 percent of people that took the survey were in favor of investing in the convention center, including building a new one.

"Considering how we are sometimes resistant to change in this community, I was a little bit surprised it was so strong in favor, but that's the result of the public response" Poloncarz said.

If a new convention center is built, a consulting firm hired by the county suggested two options: Expand the current location on Franklin Street, or build a new one downtown near the waterfront.

"It would be considered more of a waterfront district in the area on Perry Street and Scott Street, near the hockey arena," he said.

However, the survey did not give the public an idea of how much money both options would cost taxpayers.

Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon told 2 On Your Side that she doesn't think the survey carries much weight because only 668 people responded.

"If we spend half a billion dollars on a new convention center, will we be seeing growth in the economy of half a billion dollars? Will we be seeing that many new conventions? I'm not sure about that," Dixon said.

Poloncarz said more studies will be done and a final report will be given on the results at the end of the year.

