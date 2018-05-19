BUFFALO, N.Y. — One year ago, around this same time, hit-and-run cases started flooding into Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's office. Week after week, they began arriving at an unprecedented pace.

And they all seemed to involve particularly gruesome details. In one instance, a 54-year-old man struck and killed a pedestrian with his SUV in the middle of Bailey Avenue and sped away without saying a word. In another case, an off-duty corrections officer collided with a woman walking her dog on Grand Island, leaving her seriously paralyzed. The driver promptly left the scene. Other injured hit-and-run victims included a seven-year-old and the beloved publisher of a popular African-American magazine.

The cases seemed to cluster during the summer, but by the time 2017 ended, it was the worst 12 months of hit-and-runs the district attorney's office had ever seen.

"Absolutely," Flynn said. "The highest ever."

The final total: 17 hit-and-run cases, representing a pace of more than one per month. The majority occurred between the months of May and August. Twelve of those cases have been solved already and another could be closed very soon, Flynn said.

Hit-and-runs can be difficult to solve for law enforcement — especially if there is no surveillance video or if the crime happened in the middle of the night with few witnesses — but the question here is less about the actual investigations and more about the sheer volume of cases.

Why would 2017 produce the most hit-and-runs in the recorded history of Erie County? And why did it all seem to happen during the summer?

"It's tough to put a finger on it. I think last year, hopefully, was an anomaly," Flynn said, pointing out that his office has investigated only one hit-and-run case so far in 2018. "Hopefully, the numbers are going to go down."

Flynn said he's bracing for the possibility of more cases this summer, as the temperatures increase and more walkers and bikers flock to the roads.

Overall, though, Erie County's hit-and-run numbers in 2017 align with current trends across the United States. An analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that hit-and-run crashes have skyrocketed by 60 percent over the past seven years or so, including a record 2,049 fatal accidents in 2016. The foundation did not list a cause of the increase in cases, but hit-and-runs tend to involve people who've been drinking or don't have proper licenses.

Flynn has his own theory about the national trends.

"I think that kind of coincides with the prevalence of cell phones," Flynn said. "Over the course of the last 10 to 15 years, everyone's got cell phones, and I think also what you're seeing is that younger people have cell phones now, more so than 10 to 15 years ago."

Whatever the problem is, Flynn said the public needs to recognize that leaving the scene of an accident is a felony.

In some cases prosecuted by his office, the defendants wouldn't have even faced charges if not for the fact they left the scene. In a deadly crash near the airport last summer, for example, the driver who fled wasn't even at fault.

His only crime was his decision to bolt.

"It's the moral thing to do," Flynn said. "You have no idea if the person is hurt, you have no idea what damage has been caused. If you take off, you put the person's life in jeopardy, when you could have stopped, called 911 and saved their lives."

