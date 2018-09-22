BUFFALO, N.Y. - Fall officially starts this Saturday at 9:54pm local time, and locally it's obvious.

The decorations are going up and there are many Fall themed events going on, including many pumpkin farms now open. Becker Farms, Pumpkinville, the Great Pumpkin Farm, and Blackman Farm are open, as well as many other local farms that have pumpkins available.

And it's Fall at the Buffalo Zoo. "We have this weekend our Fall Harvest Fest...we'll be giving the animals pumpkins throughout this Fall season, and it's really fun to watch the animals throw around the pumpkins or eat them," Christian Dobosiewicz, Buffalo Zoo Communications Manager, said.

And the Buffalo Science Museum has its Fall themed items out including a large leaf collection. "One of the oldest herbaria in the United States...a collection of pressed plants. We have about 120 thousand pressed plants in that collection," said Kathy Leacock, Director of Collections at Buffalo Science Museum.

And viewing of fall foliage outside is already possible, with some of the leaves already starting to change color.

Some other local Fall events going on this weekend are the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Taste of Grand Island, Oktoberfest Williamsville, Buffalo's Own Oktoberfest, Ball Park Brew Bash at Coca-Cola Field, Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival, Great Pumpkin Farm Festival, and Oinktoberfest.

More details and Fall festivals and events can be found here: https://stepoutbuffalo.com/festivals-3/

