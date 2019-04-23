BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced its Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2019 and WGRZ (wgrz.com) has been honored with three awards.

WGRZ was awarded regional “Murrows” in the following three categories:

Overall Excellence. (This is the 3rd year in a row that 2 On Your Side has won this category.

Multimedia (WGRZ.com)

News Documentary: (Seeking a Confession, Steve Brown and Dave Harrington)

“It is a tribute to our dedicated team that we have won the award for Overall Excellence for the third consecutive year in this highly competitive multi-state region,” said WGRZ President & General Manager Jim Toellner.

WGRZ competed against television stations from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The regional winners now move to the national competition.