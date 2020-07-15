Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon & evening

Damaging winds gusts, small hail and heavy rainfall are potential threats if storms reach severe potential.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From high to low pressure, sunshine to storms, Wednesday and Thursday's forecasts include different, yet summery days.

Surface high pressure anchored over the region will weaken Wednesday but keep Western New York sunny, dry and warm for the day. A new weather system will approach the region Thursday and bring showers and storms, few of which could reach severe strength Thursday afternoon and evening.

A sweeping cold front from a low-pressure system centered over southern Canada will continue to move east Wednesday, bringing showers and storms to the Midwest. That same cold front will provide the same storm potential for Western New York, though our storms locally aren't expected to be as severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has Western New York in a severe weather risk area of 2 out of 5 for Thursday, meaning storms are likely and there's a slight chance they could be severe.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop west of Buffalo and move into the region beginning around 2 p.m. and lasting through 6 p.m. Expect heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning and gusty winds as these storms move through from west to east. Some of the strongest storms Thursday could reach severe strength and bring damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Flash flooding is also a concern as one to two inches of rain could fall and accumulate quickly. This could occur within the evening rush hour as well, so drivers should stay aware and not drive through roads taking on water or that look washed out.

High pressure is in control of our #WNY forecast today, so we'll stay sunny, dry & warm. But a cold front looms to our west, and that weather system will bring showers and storms (few severe) tomorrow afternoon when it passes by. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/iqbABhfgq8 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 15, 2020