LOCKPORT, N.Y. — There are hundreds — if not thousands — of billboards all across Western New York, advertising everything from food to fashion, but there's one up right now that's a bit more important than the rest.

Rene Tucciarone is desperate to find a kidney donor for his wife, Kani, so he put up a billboard to try and find a stranger who could save his wife's life.

Billboard on Genesee Street near the airport advertising the need for a kidney donor (Photo: WGRZ)

He gave her one of his kidneys in the early 1990s after Lupus took its toll on hers. At the time, living-donor transplants weren't as common as today, but the surgery was successful. Kani's new kidney lasted for 15 years until 2009.

Kani's medication eventually damaged her good kidney, and she was put back on the transplant list. She was removed from the list for a time while she recovered from a heart valve procedure, but that was years ago... and today, still no compatible donor has come forward.

Her previous transplant and blood transfusions have altered her blood, so she's a difficult match. She's in need of a donor who has type B or O blood. If someone can donate, Kani's insurance will cover the donor's medical bills.

If you or someone you know can help, you can call or text (716) 418-6802 or call (716) 930-3385.

© 2018 WGRZ