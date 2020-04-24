BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investigative Post survey of a dozen hospitals, including those run by Kaleida Health and Catholic Health, finds that infections among their staffs have doubled in the past two weeks. The count also includes Erie County Medical Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The updated total stands at 356, double that of two weeks ago. About a dozen employees a day are testing positive, a number that hasn’t fluctuated much in recent weeks.

The good news: nearly two-thirds of those infected have returned to work.

Better still: no one has died.

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.