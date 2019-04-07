BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everywhere in Western New York, there were plenty of flags and fanfare to go around.

At the parade in Cheektowaga, spectators lined the streets to celebrate.

"Having Fun with My Kids while they catch candy for the parade," said Tamara Kemp. She went to the Cheektowaga parade with her children. It's only the second time she's attended and says she wanted to make sure she made memories with her family.

"Friends Family, enjoying the good day and good food," she said.

A similar feeling permeated the Village of Lancaster where many say this celebration is a tradition.

"We've been coming to the Lancaster parade for about 17 years now," Denise Liggammare said just as the festivities got underway.

"We're out today of course to celebrate the birthday of America," she added.

People in the crowd will tell you their parade is unlike any other.

"It shows community pride. They're proud of the community they live in and they wanna show their very best and they do it every year," Mayor Bill Schroeder said.

No two celebrations are exactly alike, but what everyone seems to have in common is the joy of spending time together.