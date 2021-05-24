The Olympics are less than 2 months away and we could see several athletes representing WNY on the international stage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The postponed Olympic games in Toyko are fast approaching, with less than 2 months to go before the opening ceremonies.

However, there are some new concerns about the games looming.

Monday, the U.S. State Department issued a "no travel" advisory to Japan citing a "very high" level of COVID-19 there.

The Olympics were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic and no foreign fans are allowed to attend. This means the families of WNY athletes and Olympic hopefuls will have to watch from home.

Tonawanda's Anita Alvarez is looking to make her return to the synchronized swimming pool in Tokyo.

Alvarez grew up swimming with the Town of Tonawanda Aquettes, the same team she watched her mother coach as a young girl. Before graduating from high school, Anita left Western New York and moved to California to pursue her Olympic dream.

After several postponements, her team has their Olympic qualifiers in Spain in 6 days.

"That's kind of our first stop before Tokyo so it almost doesn't feel real yet and it's finally all happening," she said.

In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, Alvarez said she trusts the Olympics' leadership will make the best and safest decision for everyone and said having an extra year to train has only made her team stronger.

"I think looking back and seeing how much not only myself but my team has grown and improved over the past year and not just in the water, but just how much we've had to mature and grow as athletes and people, as well just with all the uncertainty that's been thrown at us and different things we've had to overcome. I think we've become a whole new level of athletes,' Alvarez said.

Also representing WNY will be Fredonia's Jenn Suhr who is training for her fourth Olympics on the pole vault.

West Seneca Native and Volleyball Player Matt Anderson who has played for Team USA in the last two Olympics.

Amherst native Brian Irr who is hoping to make the final roster in karate.

Lastly, Rower Emily Regan who is ready to go for gold again, after winning with Team USA in 2016.



"You can really feel the momentum building in practice," Regan told 2 On Your Side in March. "All of our selection events that were canceled last year are starting to happen again and that's just adding to the excitement."

Four new sports will make their debut on the Olympic stage at the Tokyo games: climbing, karate, skateboarding, and surfing.



Opening ceremonies will begin July 23rd at 7 am