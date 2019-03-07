PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi-do — During President Trump's recent stop at Osan Air Base in South Korea, he shared stories of service about several members of the Air Force stationed there, and a Western New Yorker was among them.

Master Sergeant Hunter Lindblad is on his third tour of duty in South Korea. He was born in Seoul, at just 5 months old, he moved to Jamestown, New York to be with his adopted parents, Peter and Cyndy.

"He was adopted by a loving American family," President Trump told the thousands who gathered at the base in late June.

The Commander in Chief's visit came just hours after his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un in North Korea, when Mr. Trump became the first sitting President to step foot in that country.

The President told the crowd at Osan how MSgt. Lindblad returned to South Korea in 2010 as an "intrepid airman of the United States Air Force."

MSgt. Lindblad could be seen smiling as the President praised his work as a U.S. servicemember.

"Hunter, your story exemplifies the enduring bonds between the American and South Korea people," the President said. "And I will say this: the folks here, all of them, especially the ones that really know you, they respect you a lot and they respect what you've done."

When asked to describe the moment, MSgt. Lindblad responded by email:

"I was extremely shocked and honored, but ultimately proud of the journey and how I got to be where I am. My parents and their unconditional love for me and raising me to be the man I am today is a straight reflection of who they are and if anything, this moment was for them!"