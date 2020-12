West Herr Automotive Group has added Acura to its portfolio of auto dealerships.

West Herr acquired Ray Laks Acura from Lithia Motors Corp., based in Portland, Oregon. Lithia bought Ray Laks Acura, at 7460 Transit Road in Amherst, in late 2017 as part of a package that included Ray Laks Honda in Orchard Park.