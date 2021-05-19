WNY businesses updating mask policies

The change come as the state enacts the updated CDC guidelines.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday the new mask guidelines for New York State went to effect, and now several local companies are updating their policies.

Wegmans is joining the list of local businesses lifting their mandatory mask policy for fully vaccinated people. Our partners at News10NBC in Rochester confirmed with the popular grocery store chain that it will no longer require masks in the store.

The company is expected to put out a formal statement soon.

Tops is also updating their mask policy. In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Tops says face coverings are optional for those individuals that are fully vaccinated.

Any unvaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering in all Tops stores.