BUFFALO, N.Y. — What normally looks like the straight teeth on a two-sided comb now more closely resemble the unruly legs on an upended dead cockroach.

High winds in February pushed water and ice across Lake Erie into the Erie Basin. Sweeping under the slips, the water and ice raised and twisted the heavy metal beams of the stationary slips on the first three docks closest to the mouth of the basin; F, G, and H.

"The ice pushed the docks up," said Eric Christensen, who works for Smith Boys Marine as Erie Basin Marina Manager. "The docks are designed to do that. It's just that the conditions that we faced, you know, were fairly extreme."

"I was stunned to see the carnage," longtime slip owner Rich Pyszczek said of the damage.

With dock owners fully paid for the upcoming boating season, they're expecting to be able to get in the water as soon as the first of next month.

According to Erie Basin Marina's website, it costs anywhere from $1,100 to $2,900 to rent a slip for the season.

"The problem is it's a short season," Pyszczek said of slip owners concern about repairs not being completed in time for opening day.

Smith Boys, which operates and maintains the Marina, said they're optimistic they can get it done. General manager Jim Morinello said last week that repairs would start Monday. That didn't happen.

"After today and yesterday's setback," Christensen said, "hopefully the ice will melt to a point where we can launch our boat, get in there, and get to work."

But Christensen tells 2 On Your Side it won't be until Thursday that the city of Buffalo's fireboat, the Cotter, will be able to break up the ice.

Christensen says there are about 30 affected slips, which can accommodate 2 boats on each side. A series of the affected slips were on the newly refurbished H-dock, which sits closest to the mouth of the basin.

"It's fairly involved," Christensen said of the damage. "Some of the docks might have to go up on shore to get straightened either at the basin or our North Tonawanda facility."

It's for this reason that slip owners are skeptical about the timeline of repairs. They're also worried about being moved to other Smith Boys marinas.

Pyszczek says this is an inconvenient option for sailboat owners, who have to fight strong currents to access lift bridges to reach the Tonawandas, "They have to go through the Black Rock Lock to get their boat up and back. Quite a trek for boats."

"Just to be clear and be on the record about it," Christensen said. "No one that is a slip holder at the Erie Basin would be dispersed from the marina. We would be able to accommodate then in open slips or transient slips that we have set aside."

There are also concerns about Smith Boys' early assessments that no new material is needed for repairs.

"(Docks and slips) are supporting people ... to get the boat, but they're supporting those boats, more times than not. Those docks have to hold boats that weigh 20,000 to 30,000 pounds sometimes, to keep them in place. There's a lot of torque, a lot of pressure, a lot of tension on those docks."

Christensen said there is no way to know for certain until work crews are in the water the full extent of the damage, how long it will take to fix it, and what the costs might be.

"It's too soon to say. Til we get to work, I really don't know what we'll need," he said.

2 On Your Side brought this to the attention of City Council President, Darius Pridgen.

"It does look like there is rather extensive damage, whether it's caused by weather ... I would assume," Pridgen said. "And if so, we have to do there, like we do on city potholes and everything else that are weather-related, but we have no idea yet whether this is going to cost the city a dime. We'll watch it very closely. You know, it is city revenues that we're concerned about and expenditures."

Pridgen said he requested that the City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works brief the Common Council on the status of damages and repairs so that city leaders are prepared if taxpayer dollars are needed to repair of the slips.

