x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Water main break forces evacuation of Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport

The water main break forced school officials to evacuate the school due to flooding in the building. They say no one was injured or in danger.
Credit: pololia - stock.adobe.com

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Students at the Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport got to start their weekend early due to a water main break at the school.

The water main break forced school officials to evacuate the school due to flooding in the building. They say no one was injured or in danger. 

Because of the flooding, students were dismissed early. The district had to take some extra time to dismiss students who take the bus home because buses weren't immediately available.

Parents who pick up their children were able to meet them at the main entrance of the football field behind the school.

Personal items and school materials that were left behind will be secured in classrooms and lockers until Monday morning. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jackie Albarella Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Before You Leave, Check This Out