Water main break forces evacuation of Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport

The water main break forced school officials to evacuate the school due to flooding in the building. They say no one was injured or in danger.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Students at the Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport got to start their weekend early due to a water main break at the school.

Because of the flooding, students were dismissed early. The district had to take some extra time to dismiss students who take the bus home because buses weren't immediately available.