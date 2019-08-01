BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carling Wilson of Chattanooga, TN was announced the winner of Oxford Pennant's "Warmest Cold City" sweepstakes on Saturday.

The company is giving away a trip to Buffalo with a catch. The winner must visit is the winter between February 8th and March 10th.

"The best part about Buffalo is during super cold winter days where we're supposedly at our worst, those are the times when you see people digging each others cars out of ditches," said Oxford Pennant co-founder Dave Horesh. "If you go into any restaurant, people are getting to know each other and staying for three to four hours because work is closed and the roads are closed and there's nothing to do but to hang out. I think those are the times where communities are built and it's one of the most charming elements of Buffalo."