WALES, N.Y. - People living in the Town of Wales are not happy with a plan to build a new Dollar General in their community.

Developers want to build the new store across from a busy flea market along Big Tree Road near the Interstate 400 exit.

Neighbors and members of the Wales Town Board don't like the idea at all.

At a public hearing at Wales Town Hall Wednesday night, neighbors complained the store would go against Wales' rural appeal, and ultimately bring down property values.

They also fear the new store will bring unwanted traffic to an already busy and dangerous stretch of roadway.

"I've personally watched people pulling out of the flea market with a tractor trailer behind you, a car in front of you, and cars coming this way, and somebody decides to whip right through," said Dee Ziegel, who has lived in Wales for more than 40 years. "It's not worth a life to get a Dollar General."

"Any of the issues they've raised in any of the work sessions or prior hearing have been addressed by the developer," said David Stapleton, the attorney representing the developer.

"There's absolutely no environmental problem and no negative impact on any of their properties that are around that particular business district."

Developers are still going through the approval process. The Wales Town Board plans to make a decision on whether it will approve or deny a special use permit for the new store in the coming months.

