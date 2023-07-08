Village of Hamburg revamps its swim center

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Some major improvements are now complete at the Village of Hamburg's Swim Center.
A special event was held Monday to mark the completion of construction.
The $1.5 million project included a number of upgrades like diving boards, accessibility improvements, and a new concrete pool deck.
"To get this pool back to where it should be which is a centerpiece of the village and a really popular location in the village for people to attend really rewarding for not just myself but everybody here," said Recreation Supervisor, Josh Haeick.
The Village of Hamburg Swim Center is open every day from 12:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.