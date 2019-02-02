BUFFALO, N.Y. — A vigil was held in front of the Erie County Holding Center Saturday afternoon to mark the third anniversary of the incarceration and death of India Cummings.

Representatives from the Western New York Peace Center were among those who stood in front of the steps of the building with a sign that said, 'Her crisis was criminalized.'

One of the people holding vigil was Victoria Ross, Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. She told 2 On Your Side that the hoped the vigil will continue to bring awareness to what happened to India and hopefully put pressure on the Sheriff's Department.

"We feel this tragedy, there was, she was disrespected, she was treated as a criminal when she was having a mental health emergency and it was a case of medical neglect and homicide and it should not have happened; and things need to change, desperately need to change," she said.

Cumming died while in custody at the Erie County Holding Center in February of 2016. She was suffering from and injury and did not receive medical attention until 17 days later. She died as a result of cardiac arrest.

A report by the New York State Commission of Correction described Cummings' treatment while in custody as "grossly incompetent and inadequate."

2 On Your Side reached out to Erie County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office declined to comment.