BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frank Romeo was one of many Vietnam Veterans who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned from combat.

As time went on, he decided to help educate his community by helping educate younger generations about what veterans endured in Vietnam.

For his 70th birthday, Romeo set off on a 750-mile hike across the state of New York. During that hike, Romeo will be staying in homeless shelters and eating in soup kitchens to highlight the homelessness veterans often suffer when their mental disorders go untreated.

"There are others like me that are out there and we're working for them. In solidarity, we are coming together as veterans. They need to know that there's a community out there that cares about them," Romeo told 2 On Your Side.

Romeo has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder for 50 years. During that time, he says he's also realized there are others like him who are suffering but they have not sought help. Romeo wants this walk to raise awareness from younger veterans who may also be suffering.

"We welcome them home. We also want to lay the groundwork for our future veterans. For veterans that are not yet at that point that we ask to go and fight for this country."