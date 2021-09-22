VERIFY: A political ad misleads potential tax on multimillion dollar IRA accounts

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins is the target of the spot, which is airing in the Buffalo market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent ad on the air here at WGRZ has gotten the attention of a number of viewers.

Bob emailed, “Recently an advertisement has appeared on your station from a PAC claiming liberals are stealing retirement (funds)…”

Maryann texted us, “Could you please Verify … if liberals are trying to steal our retirement money?”

Actually, it’s two spots that are on the air at several TV stations here in Buffalo. The advertiser is Common Sense Leadership Fund Inc.

Both ads open talking about hard-working people saving money for retirement, then mid-commercial there’s this: “But now, Washington liberals want to tax your retirement funds to pay for their new trillion dollar power grab. They call it progress but it’s theft pure and simple.”

At the very end, viewers are urged to call U.S. Representative Brian Higgins to stop this.

So, is there a plan in Washington to tax retirement savings accounts? We put that through our Verify process.

Our sources are the Federal Elections Commission, the elections watchdog group Open Secrets, the public records search engine Lexus-Nexus, Virginia state government, the news organization The Hill, and LinkedIn.

Because the ad does not mention a specific bill in Congress, we first sought clarification from Common Sense Leadership Fund Inc. Tracking down the organization turned out to be somethings of a chore.

First stop was the Federal Election Commission. There was nothing on file there. A press officer explained If the ad mentions a candidate within 30 days of a primary election and within 60 days of a general election, an report may be required to be filed. But because Higgins isn’t up for re-election until next year, no report to the FEC is necessary.

Similarly, Open Secrets had no record on the group on its website. Lexus-Nexus did help narrow our search, locating the organization in the state of Virginia. The Secretary of State’s office had records indicating Common Sense Leadership Fund was incorporated in March of this year and identified a contact, attorney Chris Ashby. Calls to Ashby’s law officer were not returned.

Then we ran across an article by The Hill identifying Kevin McLaughlin as the person leading the organization. 2 On Your Side thinks that’s true because McLaughlin’s LinkedIn profile indicates he is the president. But McLaughlin also did not return our calls.

But without the help of Ashby and McLaughlin, we were able to piece this much together.

President Joe Biden has made a priority of a $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill. It is part of what the President calls his “Build Back Better” effort for the nation. There are lots of spending items in the bill.

One idea kicking around Congress to help pay for that spending is capping Independent Retirement Accounts at a max of $10 million. There are Democratic party leaders who believe ultra-wealthy individuals are using Roth IRAs as a tax dodge.

Higgins is in favor of this aspect of funding the $3.5 trillion package, although the future of the bill is in doubt.

Now, to the split verdict on our Verify question.

We can verify as true, the Democratic majority in Congress does favor taxing IRA’s with greater than $10 million as a way to help pay for the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

But we also have to rate the claim as false, because the vast majority of Americans’ IRA have much less than $10 million.