On July 20th,1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to land on and set foot on the moon.

50 years later It’s an event that almost everyone on earth is aware of but unfortunately, a lot of people are also aware of the conspiracies surrounding the monumental event.

Some claims have been circling for years, but some have also started popping up more recently. Like these:

FOOTPRINTS DON’T MATCH THE SHOES

A Facebook post on April 2019 claimed that the footprints photographed on the moon don’t match the treads on the bottom of Neil Armstrong's boots.

So how did a smooth circular bottom make a ridged pattern?

It didn’t. While this is a real photo of Neil Armstrong's suit, it’s missing a key piece of equipment.

Astronauts wore “lunar overshoes” over their suits built-in shoes. You can see what they look like by checking out the pair worn on Apollo 17 that are stored in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

They were designed to be a tougher boot that would protect the pressurized suits from rips or tears while walking on the lunar surface.

And, they have ridged bottoms.

NASA photos show that Aldrin and Armstrong both wore the overshoes on the moon, so this claim from April has been false for 50 years!

A CHINESE LUNAR ROVER FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF AMERICAN MOON LANDINGS

It’s another recent claim from March 2019. This one says that China sent a lunar rover to the moon but didn’t find any footprints, trails, or left behind material from any American mission.

This is technically true but taken completely out of context. It was literally impossible for the Chinese rover to find the American sites because it landed much further away on the moon.

China sent a lunar rover in 2013, but it landed thousands of miles away from the U.S. sites and wasn’t even tasked to look for them.

Evidence of the Apollo missions has been photographed extensively by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. You can see them here.

