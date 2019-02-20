BUFFALO, N.Y. — Is there a "myopia epidemic"?

And is the prevalence of digital devices and increased screen time, especially among kids, contributing to the trend?

There are a number of articles circulating online making these claims, so 2 On Your Side brought these questions to an optometrist, Dr. Katie Del Prince, to verify if these concerns are true.

"I think that might be a little bit alarmist," admits Dr. Del Prince. "We're definitely seeing an increase in prevalence, but I don't know if I'd call it an epidemic at this point. But we are seeing more of it than we have in the past and that is a little concerning."

"With smartphones and tablets; and kids doing more on screens, parents ask that a lot," adds Del Prince. "I would say that the jury's still out on how much the amount of near-work a child does affects their likelihood to become myopic."

Simply put, myopia (or nearsightedness) is an eye condition where it's difficult to see things that are far away.

In an eye that sees 20/20, the light reflected off what we're seeing focuses on the back of the eye.

In a person with myopia, the eye is longer from front to back. This means the focal point is slightly off. Light focuses just before the retina, which causes faraway objects to appear blurry.

"The number one factor in contributing to whether or not a child's going to end up with myopia is genetics," explains Dr. Del Prince. "Do they have one or two myopic parents? That's huge."

Dr. Del Prince also says there is recent research that compares genetics, how much close work the child does, and how much time they spend outside; and how each of those factors contributes to nearsightedness.

"They actually found that genetics and time spent outside were more influential than the amount of close work the child did," said Del Prince.

While it's not clear how close-work affects your chances of being nearsighted, experts do say activities like working on computers, reading, and time spent on a smartphone can definitely lead to eye strain and eye fatigue.

Dr. Del Prince recommends following the 20-20-20 rule to give your eyes a rest.

For every 20 minutes of close-up work you do, take a break by looking at something more than 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This allows the focusing system in the eye to relax.