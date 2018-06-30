BUFFALO, N.Y. — UNYTS and the Buffalo Bisons are teaming up for a week-long blood drive to help boost the blood supply during what is typically a critical time for donations.

They encourage people to donate from June 30th through July 7th at one of the UNYTS Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers:

110 Broadway in Buffalo

Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville

Southgate Plaza in West Seneca

96 Niagara Street in Tonawanda

All donors will receive a pair of flex tickets good for any Bisons home game.

UNYTS says the summer is typically a slower time for blood donations because many people are traveling or on vacation. They hope the offer will entice more people to donate.

