BUFFALO, N.Y. — UNYTS and the Buffalo Bisons are teaming up for a week-long blood drive to help boost the blood supply during what is typically a critical time for donations.
They encourage people to donate from June 30th through July 7th at one of the UNYTS Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers:
- 110 Broadway in Buffalo
- Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville
- Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
- 96 Niagara Street in Tonawanda
All donors will receive a pair of flex tickets good for any Bisons home game.
UNYTS says the summer is typically a slower time for blood donations because many people are traveling or on vacation. They hope the offer will entice more people to donate.
